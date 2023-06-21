Beck, Phoenix Team Up for Sparkling New Song ‘Odyssey’
After announcing their co-headlining tour earlier this year, Beck and Phoenix have teamed up to release a new collaboration titled “Odyssey.” The pair of artists will set out on their “Summer Odyssey Tour” this August.
The collaboration is a shimmering pop song with nods to kitschy Eighties pop. It’s a massive, catchy number that feels most reminiscent of the French rock band’s early, festival-friendly big pop-rock hits.
The Summer Odyssey tour kicks off Aug. 1 in Seattle and wraps in September in Maryland. Supporting the acts on select dates throughout the tour are Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, Sir Chloe and Fair Date.
Last year, Phoenix released their seventh studio album Alpha Zulu. Beck’s most recent LP was 2019’s Hyperspace. Since then, he has collaborated with the Gorillaz and Paul McCartney. In February, Beck returned with the folky song “Thinking About You” but has yet to confirm when his next studio album will be released.
