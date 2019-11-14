Beck Teams Up With Pharrell on ‘Everlasting Nothing’

Beck has shared a new track from Hyperspace, his latest album, which arrives on November 22nd. It’s called “Everlasting Nothing,” and like many other tracks on Hyperspace, it’s produced by Pharrell Williams.

The song combines Beck’s guitar-laden folk-pop with some quirky Pharrell additions: sci-fi synthesizers, calming bongos and staccato drum machines give it a distinctively space-age vibe. Beck’s been performing “Everlasting Nothing” live since 2013, so it’s fascinating to hear Pharrell’s futuristic take on the track. (He and Beck are both credited as co-writers and producers.)

Beck previously unveiled a handful of other Hyperspace tracks, including “Saw Lightning,” “Uneventful Days,” “Dark Places” and “Hyperlife.”

This week, Beck unexpectedly released the Paisley Park Sessions EP, recorded at Prince’s legendary Paisley Park Studios in Minneapolis. The EP features new renditions of Beck’s songs as well as a medley of Prince covers. It’s available exclusively on Amazon Music.