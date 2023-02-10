Beck Gets Back Into His Morning Phase on New Song ‘Thinking About You’

Beck reenters his morning phase on his surprise new single, “Thinking About You,” which arrived Thursday night with no warning from the singer-songwriter.

After spending the last half-decade traversing the pop universe with albums like Colors and Hyperspace, “Thinking About You” finds Beck returning to the mellow, introspective, and acoustic vibes found on 2014’s Album of the Year Grammy-winning Morning Phase.

"Wanna believe in something / Don't even have to be true," Beck croons on the chorus. "Just thinking about you."

“Thinking About You” marks Beck’s first music since his similarly low-key (and somehow Grammy-nominated) rendition of Neil Young’s “Old Man,” released in 2022. Since then, Beck has popped up on multiple Gorillaz tracks (most recently “Possession Island“) and participated in the recent Grammys tribute to the Beach Boys, where he performed “Sloop John B.”

Hyperspace, Beck’s last studio album, arrived in 2019, making this the second-longest wait between Beck LPs; it’s unclear if “Thinking About You” is destined for his next studio album or a one-off one. This summer, the singer will hit the road with Phoenix for a co-headlining tour that also features special guests Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood.