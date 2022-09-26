fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Quarter-beck Neil

Beck Covered Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ for… the NFL? Sure.

Song featured in a promo for Chiefs/Buccaneers game featuring young man quarterback Patrick Mahomes and old man quarterback Tom Brady — get it?
beck neil young old man cover
Beck Mikai Karl

Beck has turned in a cover of the Neil Young classic, “Old Man,” which it appears he was compelled to do for — of all things — an NFL commercial. 

Prior to the cover’s official release today, Sept. 26, it was featured in a promotional spot for next Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Why “Old Man” for that particular game? Well, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is, certainly by pro sports standards (especially a pro sport that involves a brutal amount of physical violence), an old man — while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at just 27, is comparatively a young man. And “Old Man” is a song about young men and old men being a lot like each other. 

Also, there’s the lyric, “Old man, look at my life/24 and there’s so much more,” and both Brady and Mahomes were 24 when they won their first Super Bowls. So, sure, Beck covering “Old Man” for the NFL technically “makes sense.”

Anyway, the cover itself is actually quite delightful. Beck goes the faithful-to-the-original route, using just his acoustic guitar and adding his own personal touch by layering his vocals into big, rich harmonies during the chorus. 

Beck previously covered Neil Young back in 2018, inviting Jenny Lewis on stage at Red Rocks for a rendition of “Harvest Moon.” 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Paris Jackson Turned Heads at the Missoni Fashion Show in a See-Through Dress That’s a Total 180 From Her Normal Looks

'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere: Selma Blair Brings Everyone to Tears and the First Pair Is Eliminated

Olivia Wilde Addresses Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Chris Pine's Spit-Gate

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad