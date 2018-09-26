Rolling Stone
Beck, Jenny Lewis Cover Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Moon’ Under Real Harvest Moon

Tour mates performed folky 1992 track at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado

Beck recruited Jenny Lewis on Tuesday for an expertly timed live cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon.” The concert at the idyllic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado happened to mark the real-life Harvest Moon, the full moon occurring closest to the autumnal equinox, as Brooklyn Vegan notes.

The two singers offered a low-key, slightly ramshackle take on Young’s 1992 track, alternating between unison and harmony over strummed acoustic guitar and a melancholy mandolin melody.

Lewis has served as opener on Beck’s ongoing jaunt to promote his 2017 LP, Colors. The trek, which previously included a performance of “Wow” on The Late Show, continues September 28th in Los Angeles, California with a show featuring an opening DJ slot from St. Vincent under the moniker “St. Vicious.”

Beck has been in a collaborative mode in recent months, enlisting Gary Numan for a live version of “Cars” at Chicago’s Riot Fest and joining Phoenix onstage during their L.A. show for surprise renditions of “Lost Cause” and “Jackass.”

