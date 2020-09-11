Beck, Jeff Tweedy, Phoebe Bridgers Set for Daniel Johnston Tribute

Beck, Jeff Tweedy and Phoebe Bridgers are among the artists set to participate in a Daniel Johnston tribute airing Friday, September 11th, at 9 p.m. ET on the website of Electric Lady Studios. Today marks the one-year anniversary of Johnston’s death.

The tribute is titled, “Honey I Sure Miss You” — after a Johnston song of the same name — and it will feature a stacked lineup of artists who have submitted pre-recorded performances of their favorite Johnston songs. Joining Beck, Tweedy and Bridgers are Devendra Banhart, Waxahatchee, Maya Hawke and Jesse Harris, the Lemon Twigs, Kevin Morby, Lucius, Cut Worms, Jody Seabody and the Whirls, Claud and Adam Green.

In a tweet, Electric Lady, wrote, “Thank you to everyone who gave their time and energy to this project and to the artists that shared their performances.” As of right now, the landing page for the event on the Electric Lady website features a clip from the 1931 Frankenstein movie (Johnston released a live album in 1998 titled Frankenstein Love, which also featured a song of the same name).

The Hi How Are You Project, the mental health nonprofit inspired by Johnston’s life and legacy, also tweeted about the event, saying, “Today we are remembering Daniel with a video tribute from these stellar artists. Thank you to all the artists who contributed to help make this possible.”