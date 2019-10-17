Beck Details New Album ‘Hyperspace,’ Unveils Single ‘Uneventful Days’

Beck has detailed his upcoming album Hyperspace and shared a pair of new tracks from the LP, single “Uneventful Days” and album opener “Hyperlife.” Hyperspace, Beck’s followup to 2017’s Colors, arrives November 22nd.

Like its predecessor, “Saw Lightning,” “Uneventful Days” was co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams. While the previous single blended Beck’s slacker folk leanings with Williams’ upbeat hip-hop productions, their latest collaboration takes a more polished, synth-heavy approach.

In an interview with NME, Beck said that he had always wanted to make a record with Williams, but the opportunity didn’t arise until after his tour in support of Colors. The duo originally planned on recording an EP before the sessions proved fruitful enough to lay the foundation of an album; Williams worked on seven of Hyperspace‘s 11 tracks.

“I was not expecting the songs to come out how they did. I was going in thinking of songs like ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, y’know?” Beck told NME. “He felt very strongly that spending a little time with me, that ‘You need to be doing singer-songwriter type of songs’. So that was more of the direction we went in. I really tried to be less ambitious on the production on these songs, like to let them be simple and let them breathe. Pharrell is a master minimalist.”

Other Hyperspace collaborators include his recent duet partner Coldplay’s Chris Martin (background vocals on “Stratosphere”), Sky Ferreira (“Die Waiting”) and producers Greg Kurstin and Paul Epworth.

Despite its intergalactic title, Beck recently told attendees of a London album playback that Hyperspace is “not really anything about outer space. It’s more of an interior space… The meditation of the record is finding peace in moment. I was thinking about music as a kind of escape… It sort of alters the room, alters a state of mind… every song does something different — it can be an escape from the moment,” UDiscover reported.

Hyperspace is available to preorder now ahead of its November 22nd release in a variety of bundles through Beck’s website.

Hyperspace Track List

Hyperlife

Uneventful Days

Saw Lightning

Die Waiting

Chemical

See Through

Hyperspace

Stratosphere

Dark Places

Star

Everlasting Nothing