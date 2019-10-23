Beck Enlists Dev Hynes to Direct His Surreal ‘Uneventful Days’ Video

Dev Hynes pays tribute to Beck’s ever-shifting imagery with his reverent video for the latter’s new song “Uneventful Days.”

The Blood Orange songwriter fills the hazy clip — which also includes intro “Hyperlife” — with subtle winks to Beck’s visuals and overall aesthetic: In one scene, a man stares at documents on his cluttered work desk as a rumpled Beck poster falls off the wall, in another, a man decked out in a vintage Beck T-shirt cries in his car.

The visual co-stars Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat, who add subtle wardrobe winks to Beck’s past. (The most overt is Thompson, whose attire and accessories — leather jacket, cowboy hat and boombox — nod to the 1996 video for “Devil’s Haircut.”)

The synth-heavy “Uneventful Days” and “Hyperlife” come from Beck’s upcoming 14th LP, Hyperspace, out November 22nd. Beck produced the album, which also includes previously issued track “Saw Lightning” with Pharrell Williams.

Beck recently spoke to NME about the record, which also includes collaborations with Greg Kurstin, Sky Ferreira and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

“I was not expecting the songs to come out how they did. I was going in thinking of songs like ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, y’know?” Beck said. “[Pharrell] felt very strongly that, spending a little time with me, that, ‘You need to be doing singer-songwriter type of songs’. So that was more of the direction we went in. I really tried to be less ambitious on the production on these songs, like to let them be simple and let them breathe. Pharrell is a master minimalist.”