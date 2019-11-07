Hear Beck’s Atmospheric New Track ‘Dark Places’

Beck has released “Dark Places,” another track off his upcoming new album Hyperspace, along with a moody lyric video created by Eddie Obrand. The song follows “Uneventful Days” and “Hyperlife,” which the singer unveiled last month, and “Saw Lightening,” which was released in April.

Hyperspace, which drops November 22nd, features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Coldplay’s Chris Martin (background vocals on “Stratosphere”), Sky Ferreira (“Die Waiting”) and producers Greg Kurstin and Paul Epworth. Beck originally intended to release an EP from his sessions with Williams, who worked on seven of the album’s 11 tracks.

“I was not expecting the songs to come out how they did. I was going in thinking of songs like ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, y’know?” Beck recently told NME. “He felt very strongly that spending a little time with me, that ‘You need to be doing singer-songwriter type of songs’. So that was more of the direction we went in. I really tried to be less ambitious on the production on these songs, like to let them be simple and let them breathe. Pharrell is a master minimalist.”

Hyperspace is available to preorder now ahead of its November 22nd release in a variety of bundles through Beck’s website.