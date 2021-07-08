Beck Releases Video for ‘Chemical’ Remix Starring Stella Maxwell

In celebration of his birthday (July 8th), Beck has dropped a music video for the Chloé Caillet remix of his Hyperspace song “Chemical,” starring the model Stella Maxwell. Directed by Mikai Karl, the visual depicts Beck and Maxwell on a hazy nighttime journey through the city.

Beck originally released the Hyperspace remix track last month ahead of the 2019 album’s Record Store Day reissue. The Record Store Day release was a limited-edition reissue of the album’s 2020 variant, which included bonus tracks like “Dark Places (Soundscape)” and a solo acoustic version of Chris Bell’s “I Am the Cosmos,” plus a 24-page booklet with A.I. images and NASA data for each track. The Record Store Day pressing, limited to 1,500 copies, boasts new cover art and holographic etchings.

Beck also recently lent his remixing talents to Paul McCartney’s “Find My Way,” from the all-star McCartney III Imagined album.

“I remember hanging out with Paul and his wife Nancy several years ago, and Nancy mentioned that she wanted to go out dancing before calling it a night,” Beck said in a statement. “We ended up at some club in West Hollywood and I remember noticing that Paul and Nancy were tearing it up — really enjoying themselves more than anyone else on the dance floor.”