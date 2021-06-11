Beck Releases ‘Chemical’ Remix Ahead of ‘Hyperspace’ Record Store Day Reissue

Beck has released a new remix of his Hyperspace track “Chemical” ahead of the 2019 album’s Record Store Day reissue Saturday, with Chloé Caillet putting a synthy, dance spin on the spaced-out song.

Beck’s Record Store Day rerelease of Hyperspace is a limited-edition reissue of the album’s 2020 variant, which included bonus tracks like “Dark Places (Soundscape)” and a solo acoustic version of Chris Bell’s “I Am the Cosmos,” plus a 24-page booklet with A.I. images and NASA data for each track. The Record Store Day pressing, limited to 1,500 copies, boasts new cover art and holographic etchings.

Beck recently lent his own remixing talents to Paul McCartney’s “Find My Way,” from the all-star McCartney III Imagined album.

“I remember hanging out with Paul and his wife Nancy several years ago, and Nancy mentioned that she wanted to go out dancing before calling it a night,” Beck said in a statement. “We ended up at some club in West Hollywood and I remember noticing that Paul and Nancy were tearing it up — really enjoying themselves more than anyone else on the dance floor.”

“Last year, when he asked me to remix this track,” Beck continued, “I remembered that night and wanted to try to recapture that amazing spirit I felt while watching him on the dance floor … sort of my little tribute to Paul ‘in his groove.’ When I then heard the falsetto vocal in Paul’s original track I wanted to lean further into something really loose and funky.”