Watch Beck Perform ‘Cars’ With Gary Numan at Chicago’s Riot Fest

Beck brought out special guest Gary Numan to perform his 1979 hit “Cars” during the Odelay singer’s headlining set at Chicago’s Riot Fest Saturday.

Beck and his backing group routinely perform a snippet of “Cars” during band member introductions on their ongoing Colors Tour, but on Saturday the band whipped out a full, faithful rendition of The Pleasure Principle standout with Numan at the helm, with Beck occasionally singing but mostly dancing along.

The Numan cameo comes a week after Beck himself made a surprise appearance during Phoenix’s Los Angeles residency to perform his “Lost Cause” and “Jackass” with the French rockers.

Numan also performed his own set earlier in the day at Riot Fest, which Friday night witnessed Weezer covering Blink-182 as a tribute to that sidelined punk act. Riot Fest concludes Sunday with sets by Run the Jewels, Incubus, Blondie, Father John Misty and more.