Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Anne Marie: My Style Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Beck Perform ‘Cars’ With Gary Numan at Chicago’s Riot Fest

Singers deliver faithful rendition of 1979 hit during Beck’s headlining set

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Beck brought out special guest Gary Numan to perform his 1979 hit “Cars” during the Odelay singer’s headlining set at Chicago’s Riot Fest Saturday.

Beck and his backing group routinely perform a snippet of “Cars” during band member introductions on their ongoing Colors Tour, but on Saturday the band whipped out a full, faithful rendition of The Pleasure Principle standout with Numan at the helm, with Beck occasionally singing but mostly dancing along.

The Numan cameo comes a week after Beck himself made a surprise appearance during Phoenix’s Los Angeles residency to perform his “Lost Cause” and “Jackass” with the French rockers.

Numan also performed his own set earlier in the day at Riot Fest, which Friday night witnessed Weezer covering Blink-182 as a tribute to that sidelined punk act. Riot Fest concludes Sunday with sets by Run the Jewels, Incubus, Blondie, Father John Misty and more.

In This Article: Beck, Gary Numan

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad