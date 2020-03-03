Brazilian Musician Bebel Gilberto Previews First Album in Six Years With ‘Deixa’

Brazilian singer-songwriter Bebel Gilberto unveiled a mesmerizing new song, “Deixa,” that will appear on her first album in six years, Agora, out May 1st via Pias Recordings.

“Deixa” — which translates to “leave” in Portuguese — boasts a steady groove that anchors a dream-like drone of horns and periodic flourishes of chimes, bells and strings. Gilberto’s voice easily drifts over the production, but there’s often a sharp kick to her phrasing to counterbalance the engrossing instrumentals.

Gilberto recorded Agora with producer Thomas Bartlett and made the album after several personal tragedies, including the deaths of her parents, legendary Brazilian musicians João Gilberto and Miúcha.

“I have gone through a lot while we were writing and recording this album,” Gilberto said in a statement. “I lost my best friend, then six months later my mom and then six months after that my dad. It was very hard for me and still is. I took a different approach with Agora, supported by the love and confidence I received from my long-time friend and producer of the album, Thomas Bartlett. Thomas trusted me — and let me be me. The album, as a result, is a little bit crazier, more mature and extremely sincere.”

Agora marks Gilberto’s first LP since 2014’s Tudo.