Bebe Rexha Unveils ‘You Can’t Stop the Girl’ Video From ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Bebe Rexha has released the music video for “You Can’t Stop the Girl,” the theme for the upcoming Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Directed by Sophie Muller, the clip combines the song’s themes of female empowerment with clips from the film and additional scenes of Bebe Rexha wandering through the movie’s fairytale forest landscape — along with soaring images of Los Angeles at sunset.

Rexha will appear in a behind-the-scenes profile of the video on Entertainment Tonight at 7:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, on CBS 2 in Los Angeles and New York. She will also perform “You Can’t Stop the Girl” on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday, October 18th, the same day that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters.

In addition to releasing new music, Rexha has been touring as an opener for The Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins tour. Their next performances are at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 20th and 21st.