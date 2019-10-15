 Bebe Rexha Shares ‘You Can’t Stop the Girl’ Clip for ‘Maleficent’ Film – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next See 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Cast Adapt Alanis Morissette's 'Head Over Feet' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bebe Rexha Unveils ‘You Can’t Stop the Girl’ Video From ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Sophie Muller-directed clip builds on song’s themes of female empowerment

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bebe Rexha has released the music video for “You Can’t Stop the Girl,” the theme for the upcoming Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Directed by Sophie Muller, the clip combines the song’s themes of female empowerment with clips from the film and additional scenes of Bebe Rexha wandering through the movie’s fairytale forest landscape — along with soaring images of Los Angeles at sunset.

Rexha will appear in a behind-the-scenes profile of the video on Entertainment Tonight at 7:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, on CBS 2 in Los Angeles and New York. She will also perform “You Can’t Stop the Girl” on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday, October 18th, the same day that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters.

In addition to releasing new music, Rexha has been touring as an opener for The Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins tour. Their next performances are at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 20th and 21st.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.