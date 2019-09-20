 Hear Bebe Rexha’s New Song for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next 'It's Always Sunny' Creator Rob McElhenney Looks on the Bright Side Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Bebe Rexha’s New Song ‘You Can’t Stop the Girl’ for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

Accompanying music video directed by Sophie Muller due out in coming weeks

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bebe Rexha has released a new anthemic song for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil titled “You Can’t Stop the Girl.”

The song spins the story of Maleficent into a classic girl empowerment anthem (“They’re trying to take our voices/They’re trying to make our choices/So we scream loud, loud, loud”; “You can’t stop the girl from going/You can’t stop the world from knowing/The truth will set you free”) and lets Rexha show off her impressive vocal belt. The music video, directed by Sophie Muller, will be released in the coming weeks.

Rexha previously released the music videos for “Not 20 Anymore” and “Call You Mine,” with the Chainsmokers, the latter of which was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award. She is reportedly working on her second studio album, and is currently on tour as an opener for the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins Tour.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the Disney sequel to Maleficent and spin-off of Sleeping Beauty, arrives in theaters on October 18th. The trailer was released this past July.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.