Bebe Rexha Is a Vampire Who Won’t ‘Sacrifice’ in New Video

Bebe Rexha has dropped the video for her first new song of 2021, “Sacrifice.” The single follows her collaboration with Doja Cat, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” which arrived last October.

The seductive new visual for her new track, which she said is the only dance song on her upcoming album, addresses the attention needed to nurture a relationship and references Nineties films such as Blade and the Matrix franchise.

The clip features Rexha and a posse of vampire women. It opens on a man who is chained up and bloodied, as the song’s club-ready beats play. “Sacrifice/When it comes to me, don’t want no compromise,” she sings on the chorus. “This should be the only body on your mind/When it comes to me, I’m down for life/Tell me what you’ll sacrifice.”

The singer premiered the video on Thursday during a YouTube Originals’ Released episode, where she delivered opera-styled renditions of her tracks, transformed text messages into songs, played a game of “sacrifice” to go along with the video premiere, and shared some intel on her upcoming album — the follow-up to her debut LP, 2018’s Expectations.

While she was mum about the new album title and release date, she revealed that Travis Barker plays drums on the record and she also collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert. She added that the album deals in themes of “honesty and vulnerability” and includes her “speaking on insecurities.”