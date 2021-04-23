 Watch Bebe Rexha Perform 'Sacrifice' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next House Passes Bill That Would Make Washington, D.C. the 51st State
Home Music Music News

Watch Bebe Rexha Perform ‘Sacrifice’ on Colbert

The song comes off her upcoming album Better Mistakes

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bebe Rexha appeared on The Late Show to showcase her recent single “Sacrifice,” performing virtually in a stylized black and white clip.

The singer, clad in a black latex suit and gloves, performed alongside her band and two dancers. The sleek look of the video evoked vintage Madonna.

Rexha dropped “Sacrifice” in March with a vampire-themed music video. The single followed her collaboration with Doja Cat, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” which arrived last October. It will appear on her new album Better Mistakes, out May 7th.

“My sophomore album is by far the most challenging yet fulfilling project I have ever worked on,” Rexha said in a statement. “I wrote, recorded, re-wrote, re-recorded and then repeated that process in order to deliver an album that truly reflects who I am as a singer, songwriter and most importantly as an artist. I want to give listeners a journey of pop paradise fused with elements of rock and hip-hop. It’s important to me that my music continues to recognize ongoing themes of vulnerability, the cycle of self-destruction and self-realization, and female empowerment.”

Rexha’s debut album, Expectations, arrived in 2018. Her song “Boss Bitch” appeared on soundtrack of the Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey.

In This Article: Bebe Rexha, Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.