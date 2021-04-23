Watch Bebe Rexha Perform ‘Sacrifice’ on Colbert

Bebe Rexha appeared on The Late Show to showcase her recent single “Sacrifice,” performing virtually in a stylized black and white clip.

The singer, clad in a black latex suit and gloves, performed alongside her band and two dancers. The sleek look of the video evoked vintage Madonna.

Rexha dropped “Sacrifice” in March with a vampire-themed music video. The single followed her collaboration with Doja Cat, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” which arrived last October. It will appear on her new album Better Mistakes, out May 7th.

“My sophomore album is by far the most challenging yet fulfilling project I have ever worked on,” Rexha said in a statement. “I wrote, recorded, re-wrote, re-recorded and then repeated that process in order to deliver an album that truly reflects who I am as a singer, songwriter and most importantly as an artist. I want to give listeners a journey of pop paradise fused with elements of rock and hip-hop. It’s important to me that my music continues to recognize ongoing themes of vulnerability, the cycle of self-destruction and self-realization, and female empowerment.”

Rexha’s debut album, Expectations, arrived in 2018. Her song “Boss Bitch” appeared on soundtrack of the Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey.