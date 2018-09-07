Rolling Stone
Bebe Rexha Brings Nineties Rock Flare With ‘I’m A Mess’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Track is second single from pop star’s debut album, ‘Expectations’

Bebe Rexha nodded to the early Nineties alt-rock era with her performance of “I’m a Mess” on Thursday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. The singer, a red flannel shirt tied around her waist, brought a four-piece backing band to the stage, amplifying her breezy pop single with heavy drum grooves and guitar solos.

The retro flare was fitting for “I’m a Mess,” which interpolates the chorus of Meredith Brooks’ 1997 hit “Bitch.” The track highlights Rexha’s June-issued debut studio album, Expectations, which also features the Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Meant to Be,”which topped Billboard‘s Hot Country chart last fall, and with a guest spot from Migos’ Quavo.

Expectations follows Rexha’s two EPs from 2017, All Your Fault: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2; collaborative singles “Push Back” (with Ne-Yo and Stefflon Don) and “Home” (with Machine Gun Kelly and X Ambassadors) and guest appearances on Louis Tomlinson’s “Back to You” and Rita Ora’s “Girls” (alongside Cardi B and Charli XCX).

 

 

In This Article: Seth Meyers

