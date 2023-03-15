Bebe Rexha’s New Album Is Coming Out Soon

Bebe Rexha has officially announced her next album. The pop artist confirmed the semi-self-titled LP, Bebe, on social media, adding that it’ll be out on April 28.

Rexha shared the cover art as well, which continues the vintage, 70s-style theme she deployed in the video for her recent single, “Heart Wants What It Wants.”

my third studio album “BEBE” is out april 28!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6zDSlx2daN — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 15, 2023

Rexha hasn’t shared any other details about the album yet, such as a tracklist, though she did tease a couple of collaborations at a listening party in Los Angeles in February. There, she said she would release one track, “Satellite,” with Snoop Dogg, and another, “Seasons,” with Dolly Parton.

“Heart Wants What It Wants,” released last month, is ostensibly the first offering from Bebe. Upon its release, Rexha spoke about her desire to make a more upbeat tune, even if the song itself deals with a heavy subject. “‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ is about the time in relationships where you fall out of love with your partner,” she said. “It’s an anthem about wanting what you want and not being apologetic for it. It could be anything you feel conflicted about wanting and not specific to romance… At a place in life after a pandemic where sad songs are of the past, I just want everyone to have a good time.”

Bebe will mark Rexha’s third studio album, following her 2021 effort Better Mistakes. Since that album dropped, she’s released a handful of singles and collaborations, including “Chain My Heart” with Topic” and “It’s You, Not Me (Sabotage)” with Masked Wolf. Last year, she scored a hit with “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta.

Rexha also previously announced a North American tour for this summer. The trek will kick off May 31 at the Van Buren in Phoenix and wrap up June 30 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.