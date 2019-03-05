Bebe Rexha Licks a Flame During ‘Last Hurrah’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Bebe Rexha lit up The Late Show with a cleansing fire during a performance of her latest single, “Last Hurrah,” Monday. The performance opened with a slightly awkward moment, when the lighter Rexha was holding up to her mouth flickered out before she had the chance to properly lick the flame (instead, she not-so-edgily tongued an unlit hunk of plastic).

Still, the budding pop star tore through “Last Hurrah” with tons of energy, moving about a set meant to resemble a dingy basement while a cavalcade of balaclava-wearing women danced around her.

By the time Rexha hit the final “Last Hurrah” chorus – “This is my last hurrah, once I start/I ain’t gonna stop until I go too far/Last hurrah and it’s okay/Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain” – the set was covered in confetti while the screens behind her were lit up with animated flames.

“Last Hurrah” marks Rexha’s first solo single of 2019 and follows last year’s “I’m a Mess.” In 2018, Rexha also collaborated with a variety of artists, teaming with David Guetta and J Balvin for “Say My Name,” as well as Ne-Yo and Stefflon Don for “Push Back.” Her inescapable hit with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be,” also stayed atop the Hot Country Songs chart for much of 2018.