Disco Pop

Bebe Rexha Adds a Seventies Flair to Her Pop Perfection on ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’

“At a place in life after a pandemic where sad songs are of the past, I just want everyone to have a good time," Rexha said
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha transforms into a Seventies pop star in her newest visual. On Friday, the pop star released “Heart What It Wants,” the first single of her upcoming album, alongside a retro-themed music video where Rexha channels the stars of the past.

“‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ is about the time in relationships where you fall out of love with your partner,” Rexha said in a release about the track produced by Ido Zmishlany and co-written with Bonnie McKee. “It’s an anthem about wanting what you want and not being apologetic for it. It could be anything you feel conflicted about wanting and not specific to romance.”

The video follows Rexha surrounded by old camera and microphone equipment as she sings along to her Seventies-infused pop track. Her blonde hair flows as she poses for Polaroid cameras, blows kisses, and dances on a retro set.

“At a place in life after a pandemic where sad songs are of the past, I just want everyone to have a good time,” Rexha added.

The track is Rexha’s first single since the massive success of “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta and her collaboration with Itzy on “Break My Heart Myself.” Rexha also teased her project during an album listening party in Los Angeles earlier this month, where she shared she’ll be releasing a track titled “Satelite” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Seasons” with Dolly Parton.

Her new LP will follow 2021’s “Better Mistakes,” which featured tracks like “Sacrifice,” “Baby, I’m Jealous” with Doja Cat, and “Sabotage.” Her first album came in 2018 with “Expectations,” led by “I’m a Mess,” “Meant to Be,” and “I Got You.”

