Watch Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton Mirror Each Other in New ‘Seasons’ Video

Bebe Rexha, 33, and Dolly Parton, 77, make sense of aging while staying young at heart on Rexha’s new single “Seasons.” “My mirror is a liar/Inside, I’m still a child,” Parton sings over a lilting acoustic guitar line, “who’s tryin’ to find her way back home.” In the same verse, she mournfully questions, “How come nobody warns us/About what’s coming for us/That you will live and die alone?” But just as the names “Bebe” and “Dolly” suggest, the two women both sing about how they can feel the sun coming out by the end of the track.

“Seasons,” which appears on Rexha’s new album Bebe, was the first song she wrote for her record. She reached out to Parton to guest and, to her surprise, the country music queen said yes. “My grandmother used to play Dolly all the time,” Rexha told Rolling Stone recently. “Nothing really excites my grandmother to be honest, and when I told her about Dolly, she was like ‘Oh, my gosh.”’

The pop star also told Rolling Stone about filming the music video — in which the two singers appear as mirror-like images of each other, wearing matching monochromatic outfits that play off their blonde hair and the black-and-white treatment. According to Rexha, they had an instant connection. “I was shaking, but she made me feel so comfortable and said that she was going to adopt me,” Rexha said. “I’m waiting for those papers!”

Parton will co-host the 2023 ACM Awards on May 11 alongside Garth Brooks. Earlier this week, the ACMs announced that Parton would close the show with the live debut of her new rock song.