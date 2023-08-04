Bebe Rexha, David Guetta Celebrate Love on Soaring Club Anthem ‘One in a Million’

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have collaborated on a buoyant new single, “One in a Million.” The anthemtic, club-ready tune sees Rexha marveling at the existence of a significant other.

“You’re my one one one in a million/ It’s like someone picked you outta the sky,” she sings over the soaring beat. “Maybe I met you for a reason/ And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time.”

“One in a Million” marks Rexha’s first new release since releasing her third album, Bebe, in April. The album features several collaborations, including “Satellite” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Seasons” featuring Dolly Parton.

Bebe followed the singer’s 2021 effort Better Mistakes. Since that album dropped, she released a handful of singles and collaborations, including “Chain My Heart” with Topic” and “It’s You, Not Me (Sabotage)” with Masked Wolf. Last year, she scored a hit alongside Guetta with “I’m Good (Blue).”

Rehxa recently wrapped her Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour in North America and is currently playing a series of dates across Europe. She’s set to perform at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas in September. Her tour recently made news when a fan hurled a cell phone at Rehxa during a concert in New York City and she had to get stitches.

Guetta, meanwhile, dropped “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray earlier this summer. The track is a reinvention of the 1993 Haddaway hit “What Is Love.”