Bebe Rexha Makes the AMAs ‘Feel Good’ With Otherworldly Performance

We’re good, yeah we’re feeling all right — all thanks to Bebe Rexha. The singer arrived at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday to perform her Nineties-sampling hit “I’m Good (Blue).”

Sans David Guetta, the Albanian pop star performed in a metallic, silver top and leather black pants as she hit all the high notes in the outer space-themed set.

The performance of “I’m Good” comes 10 years after David Guetta — who didn’t appear onstage alongside Rexha — took home the award for Top Dance Artist in 2012.

We're having the best freakin' night of our lives with @BebeRexha!



Watch the #AMAs live now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/t0yjJYS2DB — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

The collaboration — which recently earned the duo a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2023 Grammy Awards — had originally been thrown away after they record the duet “years ago,” according to Rexha. But after TikTok found a snippet of the song, the artists decided to put out an official version.

“It’s nostalgic to when I was younger,” Rexha told Rolling Stone in August. “Listening to Eiffel 65’s original song and it was just a fun record that we put together naturally.”

Guetta played the song at Ultra, the Miami EDM festival, back in 2017. “We recorded this demo with @BebeRexha few years ago,” Guetta wrote on TikTok over the summer. “I played for the first time at Ultra in 2017. TikTok Magic makes it trend for few weeks now.” Trending AOC Tells Boebert, ‘You Don’t Get to Thoughts and Prayers Your Way Out of’ LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Jason David Frank, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Green Ranger, Dead at 49 Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices ‘It's Going to Be Chaos’: McCarthy as Speaker ‘Will Adhere to the Wishes’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Schiff Says

Rexha re-recorded her vocals for the track and shared a clip on her TikTok showing herself giving feedback on the vocal. Rexha was last nominated for an AMA in 2018, thanks to her work with country group Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” The song earned nods in the Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Country Song categories.

Rexha and Guetta join a long list of scheduled performers at Sunday’s awards show. Among the pop singers hitting the stage are Pink, Dove Cameron, and Anitta. Tems, Wizkid, Carrie Underwood, and Lil Baby are among those scheduled to perform.