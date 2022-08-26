TikTok Helps Bebe Rexha and David Guetta Bring Back a Throwaway Remix of Club Classic ‘Blue’

TikTok is to thank for this one. After a snippet of their song went viral on the social media platform, racking up an impressive 500 million views, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha officially released “I’m Good (Blue),” their modern remake of the 1998 club banger “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Italian outfit Eiffel 65.

“I’m good and I’m feeling alright. Baby, I’m gonna have the best fucking night of my life,” Rexha sings over the iconic keyboard riff from the Eiffel 65 song. “And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride. Baby, don’t know I’m good and I’m feeling alright.”

Guetta and Rexha remixed the song “years ago” and had never released it — but thanks to its virality on social media, the two decided to give it an official release. “I have no idea how it made it to TikTok but I love it!” Rexha said.

@beberexha @davidguetta and i remixed this song years ago and we never released it. I have no idea how it made it to tik tok but i love it! Cheers! Xoxoxo ♬ original sound – SweeetTails

“It’s nostalgic to when I was younger,” Rexha tells Rolling Stone. “Listening to Eiffel 65’s original song and it was just a fun record that we put together naturally.”

Guetta played the song back at Miami EDM festival, Ultra, in 2017. “We recorded this demo with @BebeRexha few years ago,” Guetta wrote on TikTok earlier this month. “I played for the first time at Ultra in 2017. TikTok Magic ✨ makes it trend for few weeks now. Should we release it?”

Rexha re-recorded her vocals for the track and shared a clip on her TikTok before showing herself giving feedback on the vocals, writing “next week,” in the caption.

The song follows the release of “Break My Heart Myself” featuring Itzy. She also collaborated with Guetta last year on “Family,” which featured appearances by Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. She also released her album Better Mistakes last year.

Guetta, meanwhile, has been exploiting audiences’ love of nostalgia in recent releases. He dropped a remix of Daft Punk’s “Satisfaction” earlier this year.