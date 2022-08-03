Beavis and Butt-Head Prepping Hot Takes on Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone Videos — But They Love BTS

Beavis and Butt-Head, the ultimate slacker critics, are returning and ready to drop some fiery hot takes on all the biggest pop stars of the day.

According to Pitchfork, the show’s new episodes will feature music videos from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Tyler, the Creator, CNCO, and Cale Dodds. Beavis and Butt-Head will even discuss BTS — a bold move, to say the least, in the era of super stans — though they may be spared Army’s wrath as Beavis reportedly reveals that he’s a fan of the Korean outfit in the show’s second episode.

Series creator Mike Judge — who also voices Beavis and Butt-Head — noted to The Hollywood Reporter that Beavis’ BTS stan-dom is based on his own appreciation for the group. “BTS is a guilty pleasure — but maybe not even that guilty: I like them,” he said. “I have pretty mainstream tastes. I think because I used to be a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob. I’m not at all. I like a lot of very sugary pop music. We did that a little bit with Bon Jovi in the ‘90s, Beavis liking them more than he should.”

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is set to return tomorrow, Aug. 4, on Paramount+, preceded by a recent movie revival, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, in which the pair traveled through a black hole from 1998 to 2022. Firmly situated in the 21st century now, the band will also be discussing TikTok and YouTube videos, along with music videos.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Judge spoke about dropping his characters into the internet era, saying, “Music videos work well because they’re something you just watch and you don’t have to listen to every single word they say on the screen. But it’s really nice to break it up with something that’s not a music video, and there’s just so much stuff right now. Compared to the Nineties, the world is just flooded with content. And it’s just perfect for Beavis and Butt-Head to watch.”