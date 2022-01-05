Beatles’ Famed Rooftop Concert to Screen in IMAX Theaters

The Beatles’ full rooftop concert at their Apple Corps headquarters in London will get a special limited theatrical release in IMAX later this month. The 60-minute feature will fittingly premiere Jan. 30, 53 years to the day after the Beatles staged their famous final public performance.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert is tied to Peter Jackson’s acclaimed three-part documentary Get Back (while the full concert is already featured in the film, the footage and audio will be remastered and optimized for IMAX). Following the concert film, Jackson will participate in a special Q&A session, which will be broadcast via satellite to all participating IMAX theaters.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

Following the Jan. 30 premiere, The Rooftop Concert will get an additional theatrical release, Feb. 11 through 13. Additionally, Get Back will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on Feb. 8.

Get Back finally arrived last November after Jackson spent several years restoring and editing together 60 hours of footage accumulated during the production of Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original Let It Be film. Rolling Stone’s resident Beatles expert, Rob Sheffield, praised the film in his review, writing, “It’s a stunningly intimate portrait of a friendship — the world’s favorite foursome, then as now. John, Paul, George and Ringo have come to symbolize the whole idea of a team, a collective, crazy kids taking a stand against the world. They’ve also come to embody the idea of breaking up. In Get Back, you can see that bond starting to fall apart. But you also see how hard they’re fighting to hold on.”