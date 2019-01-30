×
RS Daily News: New Beatles Movie, R&B Artist James Ingram Dead; Kanye on YNW Melly Song

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on  a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

    1. Ariana Grande’s unfortunate tattoo fiasco
    2. A new Beatles movie is being made by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson
    3. James Ingram, R&B Singer-Songwriter and ‘P.Y.T.’ Co-Writer, Dead at 66
    4. El Chapo trial is coming to an end
    5. Kanye West Sounds Revitalized on YNW Melly Song ‘Mixed Personalities’

