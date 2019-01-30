RS Daily News: New Beatles Movie, R&B Artist James Ingram Dead; Kanye on YNW Melly Song

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

Ariana Grande’s unfortunate tattoo fiasco A new Beatles movie is being made by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson James Ingram, R&B Singer-Songwriter and ‘P.Y.T.’ Co-Writer, Dead at 66 El Chapo trial is coming to an end Kanye West Sounds Revitalized on YNW Melly Song ‘Mixed Personalities’

Kanye West Sounds Revitalized on YNW Melly Song ‘Mixed Personalities’

Tune in each day for a new episode.