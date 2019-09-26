The Beatles Unveil Dreamy ‘Here Comes the Sun’ Video

The Beatles have dropped a heart-rendering new video for the George Harrison-penned “Here Comes the Sun.” The release is timed with the anniversary of Abbey Road, which turned 50 on Thursday.

Directed by Trunk Animation’s Alasdair Brotherston and Jock Mooney, the clip features vintage photos of the group floating throughout Abbey Road Studios’ Studio Two, where they cut the iconic album. Photographed by Linda McCartney, the images fly past instruments, rising up above Ringo Starr’s drum kit to form a gigantic, golden sun.

The clip shifts to animation of the Fab Four’s feet crossing the famous road, with a white bird watching over them. It concludes with footage of the band’s final photo session on May 4th, 1969, nearly a year before they announced their breakup in 1970. The group stands in England’s Tittenhurst Park surrounded by wildflowers, on the same grounds as John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s home Berkshire.

The video features the 2019 stereo mix of “Here Comes the Sun” from the Abbey Road 50th anniversary reissue, out September 27th. It was remixed by producer Giles Martin — son of the esteemed Beatles producer George Martin — and engineer Sam Okell. It consists of a remix of all 17 tracks as well as 23 intimate session recordings and demos. It’s available in a variety of packages, including a deluxe box set comprised of a hardcover book and a blu-ray of the album in stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos.