Beatles Medley to Soundtrack Empire State Building’s Music-to-Light Show Tonight

A medley of the Beatles classics will soundtrack the Empire State Building’s latest music-to-light show at midnight tonight, April 11th. The light show coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Beatles breakup.

iHeartMedia and Empire State Realty Trust’s latest weekend light show features “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “A Day in the Life.” Both songs will broadcast on New York classic rock station Q104.3 while synced to the work of the Empire State Building’s resident lighting artist Marc Brickman.

The Empire State Building and iHeartMedia pledge to continue the special midnight shows each weekend while the stay-at-home order is in place.

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT: Watch our brand-new music to light show LIVE on our site via EarthCam, synced to a mash up of @TheBeatles’ “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)" & “A Day in the Life,” on @iHeartRadio’s @Q1043: https://t.co/rxlIEClDee 📷: al3x(.)nyc/IG pic.twitter.com/tan8fXwBwC — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 10, 2020

“Some people need a break, a chance to sing out loud and shake off the stress of the week. We encourage everyone at home, First Responders, and people around the world to look outside and have a moment of fun,” ESRT’s Anthony E. Malkin said in a statement.

“In moments like these, it’s important that New Yorkers continue to stand united and support and encourage each other,” iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman said in a statement. “We are excited to give our resilient city something to look forward to this weekend as we once again partner with New York’s most iconic building with a synchronized music-to-light show, this time on our New York classic rock station, Q104.3.”

In addition to the weekend music-to-light shows, the Empire State Building will continue its now-nightly tradition of its hourly sparkle in the colors of first responders to pay respect to the emergency workers on the front line of the COVID-19 fight, its 9 p.m. light show synced to Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” and the building’s five-minute moment of darkness in memory of those lost during the global pandemic.