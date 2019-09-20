Hear Beatles’ Unreleased ‘Come Together’ Outtake From ‘Abbey Road’ Reissue

The Beatles have shared two versions of their classic Abbey Road opener, “Come Together,” a previously unreleased studio outtake and a new mix of the song. Both versions will appear on the forthcoming 50th anniversary reissue of Abbey Road, out September 27th.

The outtake, labeled “Take 5,” offers an intriguing snapshot of John Lennon working out the vocals to the song. The performance is raw and thrilling — like when Lennon’s voice cracks at the line, “He holds you in his arms, you can feel his disease” — and even a bit goofy, as the song suddenly slips away from the band and Lennon’s voice drops from a wail to a drawl as he ad-libs what sounds like, “He roller-coaster, he got early warnin’ … he’s got teenage lyrics.”

The 2019 mix of “Come Together,” meanwhile, is part of a complete album remix done by producer Giles Martin (son of the late George Martin) and engineer Sam Okell. The mix will be available in stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos.

The 50th anniversary edition of Abbey Road comprises the remixed version of the album along with 23 outtakes and demos, plus a coffee-table book featuring a forward from Paul McCartney.