Beastie Boys Set SiriusXM Virtual Town Hall Hosted by LL Cool J on Rock the Bells Radio

Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock will stage a SiriusXM virtual town hall hosted by LL Cool J to mark the group’s Spike Jonze-directed documentary Beastie Boys Story, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

The virtual town hall — with Mike D, Ad-Rock and LL Cool J all chatting from self-isolation — will premiere April 27th on LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio channel.

In one clip, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike Diamond (“Mike D”) ranked their top five rappers ever, a list that includes Nas, Chuck D, Kool G Rap and the influential Jimmy Spicer.

During the conversation, LL Cool J asked Mike D and Ad-Rock whether the late Adam “MCA” Yauch would approve of them continuing to make music together following his death.

“Not as Beastie Boys,” Horovitz answered. “[Yauch] started the band, so I think it’d be weird… The band is the band, and without Adam, it’s not the band. I don’t think he would want us to continue as Beastie Boys, it’d be weird.”

Diamond added that he still feels he and Ad-Rock are doing things as a band with the release of their Beastie Boys Book, Beastie Boys Movie and stage shows, even if they’re not making new music together.

“Hip-hop was forever changed by the unique sound and charisma the Beastie Boys brought to the game. Ad-Rock helped me kick down the door into the business and they paved the way for so many other artists,” LL Cool J said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sitting down with Mike D and Ad-Rock on my SiriusXM channel, Rock the Bells Radio, to talk about their new doc… so many crazy untold stories!”