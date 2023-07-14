Beastie Boys to Go Intergalactic Once More With ‘Hello Nasty’ Reissue

Beastie Boys will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hello Nasty by bringing back a long out-of-print vinyl box set featuring a plethora of rare tracks.

The 4LP set originally dropped in 2009, pairing the classic 1998 LP with 21 bonus tracks — an assortment of remixes, outtakes, b-sides, and other rarities. The reissue, available to pre-order now and out Sept. 8, will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and come in an eight-panel gatefold package (as an added bonus, the hardcover slipcase will come with a removable sew-on patch).

Hello Nasty originally arrived in 1998, marking the trio’s first official album in four years (though they stayed busy with an assortment of EPs in the intervening years). The album was widely acclaimed by critics, and, led by hit lead single “Intergalactic,” even topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about the LP at the time, MCA (Adam Yauch) joked about the difference between Hello Nasty and its predecessor: “We played dominoes the whole time we worked on Ill Communication. Boggle figures very heavily in the making of this one.”

Mike D (Michael Diamond) then corrected the record: “Actually, Ill Communication we were playing the Sega golf game.”

In recent years, the two surviving Beastie Boys — Mike D and Ad-Rock (Adam Horowitz); Yauch died in 2012 — have reunited for the occasional project celebrating the band and its legacy. Late last year, a Beastie Boys exhibit launched in Los Angeles, while in 2018, Horowitz and Diamond published Beastie Boys Book, a 592-page tome detailing the band’s history. An accompanying stage show, directed by frequent collaborator Spike Jonze, arrived the same year.