Beastie Boys Gather Rare ‘To the 5 Boroughs’ Tracks for LP’s 15th Anniversary

Dozen bonus tracks ranging from B-sides to remixes released digitally for first time to celebrate 2004 album

The Beastie Boys - Mike Diamond, Adam Yauch and Adam HorovitzMTV Video Music Awards, Miami, America - 29 Aug 2004

Beastie Boys marked the 15th anniversary of 'To the 5 Boroughs' by compiling and releasing a dozen of the LP's B-sides, remixes and more.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Beastie Boys marked the 15th anniversary of their 2004 LP To the 5 Boroughs by compiling and releasing a dozen of the LP’s B-sides, remixes and more to digital services for the first time.

“Hello everybody – To the 5 Boroughs came out 15 years ago today,” the Beastie Boys’ Twitter announced Saturday. “For the occasion, twelve rare tracks have just been released digitally in addition to the original 15 songs on the album.”

 

Among the tracks featured in the deluxe edition of To the 5 Boroughs is the album cut “Triple Trouble” featuring Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, as well as Coxon’s 2004 remix for the track that appeared on the “Triple Trouble” single.

Rare cuts like “Rizzle Rizzle Nizzle Nizzle,” “MTL Reppin’ For The 514,” “Brrr Stick Em” and Just Blaze’s remix of “Ch-Check It Out” are also gathered together digitally for the first time, 15 years after the B-sides were spread across global singles for “Right Right Now Now” and “An Open Letter to NYC.”

In late-May, Beastie Boys surviving members Mike D and Ad-Rock reflected on Ill Communication on that 1994 album’s 25th anniversary in an Amazon Music mini-documentary.

