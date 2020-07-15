Beastie Boys, Queen, Bob Marley Receive Limited-Run SiriusXM Channels

Beastie Boys, Queen and Bob Marley will each be the focus of their own limited-run channels on Sirius XM, which will also bring back a Prince channel dedicated to the “Purple Rain” singer.

Michael Jackson and Coldplay will also receive week-long tribute channels starting Wednesday, July 15th, the satellite radio service announced Wednesday.

The Beastie Boys channel, on channel 35 and the SiriusXM app from Wednesday until July 21st, will feature “classic bangers, deep cuts, rarities and live recordings,” as well as a Pass the Mic guest DJ series hosted by noted Beasties fans like Sean Lennon, Rosie Perez, Talib Kweli, Michael Rapaport and Z-Trip.

Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio — airing today until August 13th on channel 42 — similarly will feature guest DJs (Jack Johnson, Carlos Santana, Big Boi, Cypress Hill) as well as contributions from the Marley family. The Queen channel’s guest DJs include Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Paul Rodgers and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Coldplay Radio, channel 28 beginning Wednesdy at noon through July 21st, will air a different Live in Technicolor concert performance every night at 8 p.m. EST. Band members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion will each host episodes of Songs That Made Us Who We Are, while guest DJs like Beck, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes will curate their favorite Coldplay tracks.

Additionally, the popular Prince channel — previously a limited-run channel in April — will return to the SiriusXM dial on channel 50 and the app from July 22nd to July 28th.

SiriusXM also offers full-time channels devoted to Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Phish, Pearl Jam, Eminem and Billy Joel, as well as a Willie Nelson-curated station and a new station dedicated to U2.