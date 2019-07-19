Beastie Boys Mark ‘Paul’s Boutique’ 30th Anniversary With Rare EPs’ Digital Release

Beastie Boys will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic 1989 LP Paul’s Boutique with the first-ever digital release of six rare EPs from the era.

Over the span of three weeks, the six EPs – featuring B-sides, remixes, live versions and more – will appear on streaming services, beginning today with the 1989 six-track EP An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego and the Love American Style EP, which boasts two Paul’s tracks (“Hey Ladies” and “Shake Your Rump”) alongside the B-sides “33% God” and “Dis Yourself in ’89 (Just Do It).”

On July 26th, EPs dedicated to remixes of “Hey Ladies” and “Shadrach” will arrived, with remix EPs for “Shake Your Rump” and “Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun” to follow on August 2nd.

In June, Beastie Boys similarly marked the 15th anniversary of To the 5 Boroughs with the digital release of 12 rare tracks culled from that 2004 album’s overseas singles.

An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego

Shadrach

Caught In The Middle Of A 3-Way Mix

And What You Give Is What You Get

Car Thief

Some Dumb Cop Gave Me Two Tickets Already

Your Sister’s Def

Love American Style EP

Shake Your Rump

Hey Ladies

33% God

Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It)

Hey Ladies [Remixes]

Hey Ladies (DJ Strictnine & Paranorm Remix)

Hey Ladies (Paul Nice Remix)

Hey Ladies (Count Bass D Remix)

Hey Ladies (Fred C Remix)

Hey Ladies (Video Version)

Shadrach [Remixes]

Shadrach (Peanut Butter Wolf Remix)

Shadrach (Mum’s The Word Remix)

Shadrach (J Rawls Remix)

Shadrach (Joey Chavez Remix)

Shadrach (Live)

Shake Your Rump [Remixes]

Shake Your Rump (Truly Odd & J-Rocc Remix)

Shake Your Rump (Latch Brothers Remix)

Shake Your Rump (Video Version)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun [Remixes]

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (OD Remix)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Cheapshot Remix)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (Dub Hackers Remix)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Moe Love Remix)