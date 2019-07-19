×
Rolling Stone
Beastie Boys Mark ‘Paul’s Boutique’ 30th Anniversary With Rare EPs’ Digital Release

Six rare EPs from that era now available to stream

Beastie Boys - Mike Diamond, Adam Yauch and Adam HorovitzVarious

Beastie Boys will celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Paul's Boutique' with the first ever digital release of six rare EPs from the era.

Beastie Boys will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic 1989 LP Paul’s Boutique with the first-ever digital release of six rare EPs from the era.

Over the span of three weeks, the six EPs – featuring B-sides, remixes, live versions and more – will appear on streaming services, beginning today with the 1989 six-track EP An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego and the Love American Style EP, which boasts two Paul’s tracks (“Hey Ladies” and “Shake Your Rump”) alongside the B-sides “33% God” and “Dis Yourself in ’89 (Just Do It).”

On July 26th, EPs dedicated to remixes of “Hey Ladies” and “Shadrach” will arrived, with remix EPs for “Shake Your Rump” and “Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun” to follow on August 2nd.

In June, Beastie Boys similarly marked the 15th anniversary of To the 5 Boroughs with the digital release of 12 rare tracks culled from that 2004 album’s overseas singles.

An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego
Shadrach
Caught In The Middle Of A 3-Way Mix
And What You Give Is What You Get
Car Thief
Some Dumb Cop Gave Me Two Tickets Already
Your Sister’s Def

Love American Style EP
Shake Your Rump
Hey Ladies
33% God
Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It)

Hey Ladies [Remixes]
Hey Ladies (DJ Strictnine & Paranorm Remix)
Hey Ladies (Paul Nice Remix)
Hey Ladies (Count Bass D Remix)
Hey Ladies (Fred C Remix)
Hey Ladies (Video Version)

Shadrach [Remixes]
Shadrach (Peanut Butter Wolf Remix)
Shadrach (Mum’s The Word Remix)
Shadrach (J Rawls Remix)
Shadrach (Joey Chavez Remix)
Shadrach (Live)

Shake Your Rump [Remixes]
Shake Your Rump (Truly Odd & J-Rocc Remix)
Shake Your Rump (Latch Brothers Remix)
Shake Your Rump (Video Version)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun [Remixes]
Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (OD Remix)
Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Cheapshot Remix)
Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (Dub Hackers Remix)
Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Moe Love Remix)

