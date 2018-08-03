Beastie Boys: Inside Adam Yauch’s Oscilloscope Laboratories Studio

Oscilloscope Laboratories is honoring the musical, cinematic and philanthropic work of late Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch with “The House That Yauch Built,” an interactive, multi-media tour of his recording studio and film production headquarters.

The website – which launched Friday, three days before what would have been the musician’s 54th birthday – allows fans to explore every room of the facility, including the main room, art department, distribution area, edit room, hallway, conference room, office, front office, kitchen, bathrooms, studio control room and live recording room.

The project also includes videos of live Beastie Boys performances, interviews with surviving members Ad-Rock (Adam Horowitz) and Mike D (Michael Diamond), memories from family and admirers and revealing anecdotes about various items displayed throughout the space.

In one video located in the studio section, Horowitz reflects on the massive, vintage Neve 8078 Console, which Yauch bought in 2011 (and on which Survivor previously recorded “Eye of the Tiger”).

“My favorite piece of equipment at Oscilloscope is the huge recording desk,” he says. “It’s like 24-track or 48 or however huge it is. Because we totally didn’t need it. I don’t know how to use it. It’s got way too many buttons and faders and things, and Adam was like, ‘Oh, no, we need it. It’s a real recording studio, and we’re getting it.’ And we got it, and it’s awesome. It’s this real thing. You can make records on a laptop – it’s that easy. But we needed to have a huge, expensive mixing desk. And we used it all the time, so I guess that’s my favorite piece of equipment because it’s so big and I don’t understand it.”

Other highlights include Yauch’s upright Ampeg basses in his personal office, a 2004 Beastie Boys spot on The Late Show performing “Ch-Check It Out” and Oscilloscope head Dan Berger’s story about how they acquired a ping-pong table for the common area.

“This ping pong table was procured in the early days of O-Scope Pictures, around mid-2008,” he says. “We sourced it on Craigslist, an ideal listing located just a handful of blocks from the office, shroud deep within the confines of an underground recreation hall on the edge of Chinatown. A midday, midweek pickup found us meeting a Chinese gentleman and being ushered into a large room with 20+ versions of this same table.

“Two men batted a ball back and forth with one another in the far corner, limp, lit cigarettes dangling from their lips, both possessing more skill on the table than anyone at O-Scope could ever hope to have. Just inside the front door where we entered, four septuagenarian men clacked mahjong tiles down on a folding card table, cigarette smoke wafting all around their heads. A quick cash transaction, a bitch of a time loading this giant table into the back of a rented van, and an hour’s transport led to eight years of work-killing recreation.”