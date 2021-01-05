Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Wilco Customize Yeti Coolers for Auction Benefiting Road Crews

The Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Wilco, and more have customized a bunch of Yeti coolers for a charity auction benefitting out-of-work touring and venue crews.

The auction begins Tuesday, January 5th at 11 a.m. ET, and wraps January 12th at 11 a.m. ET. It marks the second round of Yeti’s One for the Roadies campaign, and proceeds will benefit Crew Nation, a relief fund established by Live Nation that helps unemployed live music workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the proceeds from the auction will go to Crew Nation, with Yeti matching all funds raised up to $100,000. People can also donate directly to Crew Nation via a link on the auction page.

For the auction, Yeti sent out coolers to over 30 musicians and bands and asked them to personalize them. For instance, the Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock signed their cooler and stuffed it with merch, Eilish emblazoned hers with her Blohsh logo, and Jeff Tweedy fittingly outfitted Wilco’s with an illustration featuring the band as a bunch of yetis.

Other participating artists include Tenacious D, Shepard Fairey, Tanya Tucker, Phoebe Bridgers, Mavis Staples, Little Big Town, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Finneas, Jon Batiste, Grace Potter, Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket, the Head and the Heart, and the Decemberists.

The first round of the One for the Roadies campaign took place in August and raised over $135,000 for out-of-work touring crews. Participants in that auction included Eric Church, Green Day, Chris Stapleton, and the National.