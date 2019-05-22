×
Rap Collective Beast Coast Channel Reggae on New Song 'Snow in the Stadium'

Track will appear on Escape From New York, debut LP from supergroup featuring Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era, the Underachievers

Beast Coast — the hip-hop collective featuring Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era (Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, CJ Fly, Powers Pleasant) and the Underachievers — tap into a reggae vibe with their laid-back new song “Snow in the Stadium.”

Producer Erick The Architect weaves the numerous verses between his smooth R&B vocal hook. In his early section, Bada$$ reflects on his roots: “Remember way back, I ain’t have no funds/Now I lay back with a bad little something,” he rhymes over a spacey guitar riff and glimmering beats. “And it all makes sense, so we all make something/Walk with a chip on my shoulder/Knowing we shifting the culture.”

Later, Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko shouts out Rastafarianism and the power of marijuana. “Drink up all night, preferably Hennessy/Please pass my light, the weed will set you free,” he proclaims. “Puff puff, then fly, move like a refugee/My gun, my knife, the bare necessities/Never running my life — fuck what you’re telling me/Rasta teach high, them I teach everything.”

“Snow in the Stadium” highlights the supergroup’s upcoming debut LP, Escape From New York, out May 24th. The album also features recently issued singles “Left Hand” and “Coast/Clear.”  The crew will perform June 2nd at the Governors Ball Music Festival, with a North American tour launching July 23rd in Seattle, Washington.

