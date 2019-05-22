Rap Collective Beast Coast Channel Reggae on New Song ‘Snow in the Stadium’

Beast Coast — the hip-hop collective featuring Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era (Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, CJ Fly, Powers Pleasant) and the Underachievers — tap into a reggae vibe with their laid-back new song “Snow in the Stadium.”

Producer Erick The Architect weaves the numerous verses between his smooth R&B vocal hook. In his early section, Bada$$ reflects on his roots: “Remember way back, I ain’t have no funds/Now I lay back with a bad little something,” he rhymes over a spacey guitar riff and glimmering beats. “And it all makes sense, so we all make something/Walk with a chip on my shoulder/Knowing we shifting the culture.”

Later, Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko shouts out Rastafarianism and the power of marijuana. “Drink up all night, preferably Hennessy/Please pass my light, the weed will set you free,” he proclaims. “Puff puff, then fly, move like a refugee/My gun, my knife, the bare necessities/Never running my life — fuck what you’re telling me/Rasta teach high, them I teach everything.”

“Snow in the Stadium” highlights the supergroup’s upcoming debut LP, Escape From New York, out May 24th. The album also features recently issued singles “Left Hand” and “Coast/Clear.” The crew will perform June 2nd at the Governors Ball Music Festival, with a North American tour launching July 23rd in Seattle, Washington.