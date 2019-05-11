×
Rap Supergroup Beast Coast Details Debut Album ‘Escape From New York’

Supergroup features members of Flatbush Zombies, Joey Bada$$’ Pro Era and the Underachievers

New York City rap collective Beast Coast has announced that their debut album Escape From New York will arrive on May 24th.

The supergroup, which features members of Flatbush Zombies (Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott), Pro Era (featuring Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, CJ Fly, Powers Pleasant) and The Underachievers (AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold) also shared a new 10-minute basement freestyle cypher, featuring BET’s Rap City host Big Tigger.

The hip-hop collective recently shared two singles: “Left Hand,” which they debuted on The Tonight Show in April, and “Coast/Clear.” While the group has occasionally appeared on festival bills since their first trek in 2013, this is the first time they will release a full-length project.

Beast Coast has a slew of North American tour dates that will run through August including stops at this weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and New York City’s Governors Ball in June. The group will head out on their “Escape From New York” North American tour July 23rd in Seattle. Check out the full list of tour dates.

Newswire

