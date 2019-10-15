Beach Slang Recruit the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson for New LP

Beach Slang recruited former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson for their new LP, The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City, out January 10th via Bridge Nine Records. The indie-rock band previewed the album with thunderous lead single “Bam Rang Rang,” a torrent of power chord fuzz, bent-note guitar leads and the ragged snarl of frontman James Alex.

The track opens in glam-punk territory; after a false ending ushers in a wall of feedback, Alex leads the band through a cowbell-heavy hard rock section that conjures a hybrid of Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen” and Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.”

In a new Kerrang interview, Alex detailed the origins of the song’s split structure.

“I was listening to an interview with Paul Westerberg about the way he went at writing songs for a particular record — Come Feel Me Tremble maybe? I don’t know,” he said of the first half. “My head loses stuff easily. But, yeah, he called the way he’d hit his guitar as ‘just going bam, rang, rang.’ I heard that, and it shot me good. I knew, straight away, I wanted to write a real dirty burner and call it ‘Bam Rang Rang,’ something that made you want to buy a motorcycle, smoke a cigarette and land a hangover.”

Of the final section, he noted, “I heard someone say I wasn’t a very good guitar player and I wanted to prove them wrong. I mean, they’re right, but I figured I’d just play loud enough to let them know they weren’t. There’s something about a sleazy riff on a ratty guitar that makes everything alright. So, I smashed Angus Young into Marc Bolan and got a great, big, messy chunk of glam and swagger. Pick your heroes right, you know?”

In a statement about the record, Alex called working with Stinson “a real-life rock & roll daydream come true.” Beach Slang will promote the LP on a tour that launches October 22nd in Brooklyn, New York; a run of dates with Goo Goo Dolls kicks off November 8th in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Beach Slang – The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City Track List

1. “All The Kids In LA”

2. “Let It Ride”

3. “Bam Rang Rang”

4. “Tommy In The 80s”

5. “Nobody Say Nothing”

6. “Nowhere Bus”

7. “Stiff”

8. “Born To Raise Hell”

9. “Sticky Thumbs”

10. “Kicking Over Bottles”

11. “Bar No One”

Beach Slang Tour Dates

October 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

November 5 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

November 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

November 8 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 9 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 10 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 13 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 15 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 17 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 19 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 20 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 22 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (with Goo Goo Dolls)

November 26 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place