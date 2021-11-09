Beach House to Release Eighth Studio Album ‘Once Twice Melody,’ Headline 2022 World Tour

Baltimore synth-pop duo Beach House have announced their forthcoming eighth studio album Once Twice Melody set for release on Feb. 18. It marks their first full-length release since 2018’s 7.
Produced entirely by Beach House, the 18-track album was recorded between Minnesota, California, and Maryland. The duo tapped David Campbell to arrange the live string ensemble featured on the project.
Once Twice Melody will be released in four-song chapters over the coming months. To start, Beach House will share Chapter 1 on Nov. 10 in a set that includes the album’s title track.
Starting on album release day in February, Beach House will be kicking off a 48-date headlining world tour. The trek will wrap on July 24 in Washington, D.C.
Beach House tour dates
February 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
February 19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
February 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
February 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
February 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
February 25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
February 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
February 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
March 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
March 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
March 22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
March 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
March 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
March 30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 1 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
April 2 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
April 3 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 6 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
April 8 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
April 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
May 23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom
May 24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
May 26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
May 28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
May 30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
May 31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
June 2 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
June 4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
June 7 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
June 8 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
June 9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre
July 8 – Richmond, VA @ The National
July 9 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
July 10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
July 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
July 13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
July 15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
July 16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
July 18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
July 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
July 22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
July 24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem