Beach House to Release Eighth Studio Album ‘Once Twice Melody,’ Headline 2022 World Tour

Baltimore synth-pop duo Beach House have announced their forthcoming eighth studio album Once Twice Melody set for release on Feb. 18. It marks their first full-length release since 2018’s 7.

Produced entirely by Beach House, the 18-track album was recorded between Minnesota, California, and Maryland. The duo tapped David Campbell to arrange the live string ensemble featured on the project.

Once Twice Melody will be released in four-song chapters over the coming months. To start, Beach House will share Chapter 1 on Nov. 10 in a set that includes the album’s title track.

Starting on album release day in February, Beach House will be kicking off a 48-date headlining world tour. The trek will wrap on July 24 in Washington, D.C.

Beach House tour dates

February 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

February 19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

February 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

February 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

February 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

February 25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

February 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

February 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

March 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

March 22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

March 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

March 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

March 30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 1 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

April 2 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

April 3 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 6 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

April 8 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

April 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

May 23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

May 24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

May 26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

May 28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

May 30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

May 31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

June 2 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

June 4 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 7 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

June 8 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

June 9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre

July 8 – Richmond, VA @ The National

July 9 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

July 10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

July 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

July 13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

July 15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

July 16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

July 18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

July 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

July 22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

July 24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem