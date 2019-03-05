Beach House Announce Short North American Run

Beach House have scheduled a handful of North American tour dates for this spring and summer as they continue to perform in support of their latest album, 7.

The run of shows starts April 30th at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, just ahead of the group’s previously-announced set at the Just Like Heaven Festival in Long Beach, California. Beach House will then play a pair of shows in Seattle, Washington, after which they’ll perform two gigs in Brooklyn and one in Baltimore, June 9th through 11th. Beach House will also perform at Bonnaroo June 14th.

Tickets for all new shows will go on sale March 8th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Beach House website.

Beach House released 7, their seventh LP, last May, while in October they put out a seven-inch single featuring album cut “Lose Your Smile” and the unreleased outtake, “Alien.”

Beach House Tour Dates

April 30 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

May 8 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

May 9 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

June 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome