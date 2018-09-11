Watch Beach House’s Trippy Video for ‘Drunk in LA’

Beach House envision a surreal landscape in their new “Drunk in LA” video. The song appears on their latest album, 7.

Directed by Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom, who also collaborated on Beach House’s 7, the new psychedelic clip features morphing images of wavy houses and melting galloping horses. Streets and trees also transform, resembling cell-like structures all to the soundtrack of their dreamy “Drunk in LA.”

“We were out having dinner and Pete [Kember, Sonic Boom] mentioned an idea for a video where the viewer is always looking up from the ground,” the duo said in a statement. “When he sent it to us, we complimented and commented on the trippy, dreamlike nature of the video and he wrote that it was essentially a day in his life.”

The video follows their previously released visual for “Black Car,” a song that Sonic Boom recently remixed that the band also unveiled on Tuesday.