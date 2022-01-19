Beach House Shares Five Songs from Upcoming Album ‘Once Twice Melody’

Beach House has shared Chapter 3 from their forthcoming double album, Once Twice Melody, out Feb. 18 via Sub Pop. The collection includes five of the 18 album’s tracks: “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever.”

In the lead up to the album’s physical release, Once Twice Melody will be presented in four chapters, each with accompanying lyric videos. Beach House announced the release in November with Chapter 1. Chapter 2 followed in early December.

Once Twice Melody, the follow-up to 2018’s 7, marks first album produced entirely by the band. It was recorded at Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, MN, United Studio in Los Angeles, CA, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, MD. The band brought in a live string ensemble, with arrangements by David Campbell, for the recording.

Once Twice Melody is available for pre-order here.

Also on Feb. 18, Beach House will kick off a 48-date headlining world tour. The trek will wrap on July 24 in Washington, D.C. Find tickets here.