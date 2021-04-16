Beach Bunny Tap Tegan and Sara for ‘Cloud 9’ Reimagining

Beach Bunny have teamed up with Tegan and Sara for a new version of “Cloud 9.”

The twin duo joins Lili Trifilio on vocals across power-pop riffs as they update each verse to include feminine and non-binary pronouns: “But when they love me/I feel like I’m floating,” they sing.

“We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time [we] fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody,” Tegan and Sara said in a statement. “We love that Lili was up to let us experiment with changing the pronoun in the chorus to she. The efforts made to make the song relatable to everyone. [It] isn’t just about inclusivity, we think it’s a great indication of the flexibility and creative spirit of the band at its core.”

Tegan and Sara released their last LP Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019, the same year they released their memoir High School. “Cloud 9” is off Beach Bunny’s recent debut Honeymoon. The Chicago band kicked off this year with the EP Blame Game. “I’m hoping to, in the future, branch out from the same themes,” Trifilio told Rolling Stone of her songwriting. “Because I’ve gotten pretty comfortable in that realm.”