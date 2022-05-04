 Beach Bunny Mark May the Fourth With 'Star Wars'-ish 'Karaoke' Video - Rolling Stone
Bob Odenkirk Stars in Beach Bunny’s ‘Star Wars’-Inspired ‘Karaoke’ Video

Odenkirk, a fan of the Lili Trifilio-fronted band, makes cameo as “Star Captain” in first visual from upcoming LP Emotional Creature

Reporter

Beach Bunny are celebrating May the Fourth with their Star Wars-inspired video for “Karaoke,” featuring a cameo by Bob Odenkirk.

In the lead-up to their new album Emotional Creature, the Lili Trifilio-fronted four-piece have planned a trio of videos capturing their galactic adventures, with “Karaoke” serving as the first part of the trilogy.

In this video, Beach Bunny are hunkered in their starship, watching themselves perform “Karaoke” on an old television set. After that broadcast, Odenkirk — their star captain, and a fan of the band — cuts in to give the quarter their mission, setting up their next two videos.

“‘Karaoke’ is a song about having a crush — it’s about infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty,” Trifilio said of the single in a statement. “It’s about learning pieces of who someone is and liking them before even knowing the whole story.”

Emotional Creature, the follow-up to Beach Bunny’s acclaimed debut Honeymoon and its hit “Cloud 9,” arrives July 22; preorder it now. Following their performances at Coachella last month, the band is currently on a North American tour.

