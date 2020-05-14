‘In My Room’ With Beach Bunny

Beach Bunny played a moving socially distanced two-song set for latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room, a series in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

The band’s lead singer and songwriter Lili Trifilio kicked off the set with “Dream Boy,” a highlight from the band’s debut LP Honeymoon , by recording separate vocal and guitar takes accompanied by her three bandmates from their respective homes. Afterwards, Trifilio performed a sparse solo acoustic version of “Prom Queen,” the band’s breakthrough 2018 viral hit.

Over the past few years, Beach Bunny has gained a rapidly-growing following in and around their Chicago hometown with their blend of breezy garage-pop and probing emo-folk. “It’s interesting, to be singing the word ‘cry’ or singing a really sad lyric,” Trifilio told Rolling Stone earlier this year, but I’m just trying to open up the mosh pit,” she says.

Beach Bunny’s In My Room segment follows performances by Cherry Glazerr Squirrel Flower, Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

To support Beach Bunny directly, visit their website.

