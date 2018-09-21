Beach Boys’ Mike Love Preps Christmas Album ‘Reason for the Season’

Fifty-four years after the Beach Boys released their first Christmas Album, Mike Love returns to the holiday genre with Reason for the Season, a mix of seasonal favorites and new Christmas-themed songs.

Reason for the Season, due out October 26th, features a guest appearance by Hanson on “Finally It’s Christmas” – Love previously collaborated with the brother-trio on their recent rendition of the Beach Boys’ “It’s OK” – as well as contributions from All Love, a group composed of four of Love’s children.

Sam Hollander, Steve Greenberg, Michael Lloyd and Scott Totten all served as co-producers on the project, which features Christmas standards like “O Holy Night,” “Bring a Torch” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

“Music is something that always brought my family together, especially around Christmastime,” says Love.

“What is so special about this collection of songs is that they both harken back to the wonder of childhood and family, but also feel very relevant and exciting for a new season of listening. It’s a such a joy to create this music with my actual family and my family of collaborators, Sam, Steve, Michael Lloyd, Scott, and Hanson. We’re looking forward to being part of the soundtrack of many holiday seasons to come.”

Additionally, the Beach Boys will embark on a winter-long holiday tour starting November 16th in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Check the band’s site for tour dates.

Reason for the Season Track List

“Away in the Manger”

“Oh Come All Ye Faithful”

“O Holy Night”

“Bring a Torch”

“Do You Hear What I Hear”

“Celestial Celebration”

“It Must Be Christmas”

“Little St. Nick”

“Alone On Christmas Day”

“Reason For The Season”

“Finally it’s Christmas” (featuring Hanson)

“Jingle Bell Rock”