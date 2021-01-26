Watch 30 Musicians Perform a Socially Distanced Cover of the Beach Boys’ ‘Good Vibrations’

Nearly 30 musicians united for a virtual performance of the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations.”

Dubbed the Social Distance Sessions, the musicians appeared on screen from their homes with Minhee Jones and Jesse Hernandez taking lead vocals. As with the original 1966 recording, a variety of instruments factor in — from theremin to sleigh bells to violin.

Brian Wilson praised the group’s performance in a tweet. “Their goal for this performance is to make everyone SMiLE,” he wrote. “Hope you enjoy it!”

The Social Distance Sessions previously performed renditions of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin,'” which you can watch here.

The surviving members of the Beach Boys have hinted at a 60th-anniversary celebration since last spring, but no concrete plans have yet to be put into place. While Al Jardine has mentioned the possibility of shows or a TV special, Wilson and Mike Love have not confirmed.

“I do believe we will,” Jardine said earlier this month on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast. “Well, not a tour. We’ll hit some very important … 10 or 20 areas of the world. Who knows, maybe we’ll get lucky and have a renaissance and present some of this great material again. It’s difficult to say, but it makes sense. I know there’s something in the works. I just can’t tell you when or where.”